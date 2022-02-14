The D.A. Show's Shaun Morash Was Shocked to Learn Chickens Don't Regrow Their Wings
Damon Amendolara was positively stunned on Wednesday, when he discovered sidekick Shaun Morash believed chickens could regrow their wings.
Yes, in the middle of Monday's The D.A. Show on CBS Sports Radio, Amendolara and his cohorts were discussing the worldwide wing shortage and Morash suggested clipping "a couple rooster wings" to help out. He was then shocked to learn you'd need to kill the animal because their wings don't grow back. It was a hilarious moment on live radio.
Check it out:
That is just an amazing piece of content right there. Grown man realizes chickens don't regrow their wings live on-air. Incredible.