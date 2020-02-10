D'Backs Fan Spills Beer on Date, Announcers Compare Him to Kevin James and Turtle From Entourage
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Arizona Diamondbacks announcers Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly got to call a bad date during the D’Backs game against the Rockies on Monday night. This poor guy tried to catch a foul ball and ended up spill his entire beer on his date. These two could friends, siblings or married for all we know. Whatever they are, the female was not impressed. And to add insult to injury, Berthiaume and Brenly then debate whether he looks more like Kevin James or Turtle from Entourage. The only way this could have been worse was if the D’Backs charged more for beer.
[via Hot Clicks]