Three Trade Destinations For D'Angelo Russell
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 03 2020
D'Angelo Russell is one of the biggest available assets as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Russell, a former All-Star who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 23.8 points and 6.7 assists this season. With Stephen Curry potentially returning later this season and Klay Thompson returning next season, he is expendable. Here are three potential suitors who could benefit from adding Russell.
New York Knicks
The Knicks are interested in Russell, probably because he's an NBA-level talent. The other players they have aren't really that likable, but the former Brooklyn Nets guard would be an excellent building block in New York. James Dolan might have him released after mistakenly thinking he was booing him, but you have to start somewhere.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota wanted Russell during the offseason, but lost him to the Warriors. They will now have to give up something in addition to money to get the shot-making point guard to join Karl-Anthony Towns. According to The Athletic, even if they can't get a deal done before the trade deadline, Minnesota is likely to continue to pursue D-Lo. How much longer can they play this game?
Los Angeles Lakers
Another team that reached out to Russell during the offseason. The Lakers are still looking to upgrade their backcourt and Russell would give them ball handling and shooting by returning to his original team. His contract doesn't really work, but when a championship is on the line, does it matter?