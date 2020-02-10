Curt Schilling Will Be Back on ESPN During MLB Playoffs
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Curt Schilling will be back on ESPN during the MLB playoffs. The news was first relayed by USA Today reporter, who is covering a Nascar race before which Schilling is giving a prayer. An ESPN spokesman confirms that Schilling will be a part of the network’s studio coverage after the Wild Card round.
Schilling had been suspended for the “remainder of the season” after ill-advisedly sharing a meme that analogized Muslims to Nazis, and later blasting his ESPN colleague Chris Mortensen in an email that was published by Awful Announcing.