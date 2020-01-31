Inside the Career and Life of Curt Menefee
By Bobby Burack | Jan 31 2020
FOX Sports' Curt Menefee joins the podcast this week ahead of the Super Bowl. Menefee and I talk about FOX's coverage, comparing it to his first Super Bowl, the guys on set, the future of the show, Patrick Mahomes, how broadcasting has changed, why he took the XFL play-by-play job, XFL preview, young broadcasters he is high on, and much more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
podcast
