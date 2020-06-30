'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Renewed For 11th Season, Larry David Not Happy About It
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 30 2020
In long-awaited news, HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season. Series creator and star Larry David clearly isn't happy about having to make another season.
Publicly, David has always joked that he hates working, but clearly he's enjoying his run on Curb. After a six-year hiatus following the show's eighth season in 2011, David brought the series back for a ninth season in 2017. In 2020 a 10th season was released and it was fantastic. HBO will almost certainly keep ordering seasons of the show as long as David is willing to make it.
The wildly-popular show hit the 100-episode mark during the latest season, and time-wise it has lasted more than a decade longer than David's other groundbreaking creation, Seinfeld.
The reason for the show's longevity is the cast of characters that parades through it. It doesn't rely on a central core ever season to make things work. With new nemeses every season, there are fresh takes and storylines to explore. The only characters who have appeared regularly and remained central to the plot for all 10 seasons are played by David and Jeff Garlin. That allows for a wide variety of possibilities.
Here's to another season of Curb, and another chance to enjoy Larry David's brilliance.