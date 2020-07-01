Cubs Pitching Coach Tommy Hottovy Shared Sobering Details About His COVID-19 Struggle
By Kyle Koster | Jul 01 2020
Tommy Hottovy, the 38-year-old pitching coach of the Chicago Cubs, appeared on Mully & Haugh Wednesday morning to detail his harrowing and prolonged battle against COVID-19. The interview should serve as a reminder to anyone flirting with the idea that contracting the virus right now would somehow be beneficial -- or worse: advocating for a bunch of younger athletes to rush out and get it under the guise of some future competitive advantage.
Hottovy revealed it took him a full month to test negative, and that there was a hellacious week-long stretch. All told, his quarantine lasted 30 days, which allowed his wife and children to remain illness-free.
"It got into my lungs. I got the full what they call the COVID pneumonia, a viral pneumonia, shortness of breath, really trouble breathing, constant fevers," Hottovy told 670 The Score's audience.
Now, it is tremendous that things weren't worse. And it's great that the pitching coach is excited for the season and has shared his experience with everyone else. Smarter, more considerate people than myself can decide if playing baseball is worthwhile. Instead, let's just consider the likelihood that a player -- perhaps a major one -- has a similar health scare. If they're sidelined for a month, that's half the season.
Seems like a big deal. Just a reminder to enjoy any baseball we do get responsibly because it's going to take some very real sacrifices.