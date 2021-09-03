Cubs Beat Pirates On Majestic 115-Foot Infield Popup
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are two teams playing out the remainder of the season. They met last night at Wrigley Field with very little on the line and the home side emerged with the victory. A victory that counts every bit as much as any other, even if it was gifted to them by the second-worst defense the Pirates have shown against their National League Central rivals this season.
Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 11th with runners on the corners and one out, Ian Happ skied a routine popup to the right side of the infield. Pittsburgh second baseman Wilmer Difo appeared poised to make the simple play until it became abundantly clear he hadn't taken the wind into account. The ball would drop hard on the infield and bound away, allowing Sergio Alcantara to scamper home with the winning run.
We need an investigation into what's going on with that part of the Pirates' defense when they see uniformed Cubs. Who knows what the third instance could be. Perhaps something so demented it can't be posted on a sports blog.
That's the magic of baseball. Anything can and will happen.