Cuban Protestor Runs on Field During WBC Game Amid 'Libertad' Chants
The World Baseball Classic semifinal between the United States and Cuba in Miami was interrupted when a protestor ran onto the field with a sign protesting the Cuban government and their treatment of peaceful July 11 protestors. It's been two years since Cuba saw the biggest protests since the 1959 Cuban revolution.
The fan on the field was not alone in his protest as there were plenty of fans making their voices heard in the stands. From signs to chants of "libertad" and "Patria y Vida."
The United States is up big in the game, but there are much more important things going on.