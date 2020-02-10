Cristiano Ronaldo: Incredible Spinning Goal vs. Valencia is One of His Best
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo take a bow. That is one of the better goals we’re going to see in 2014 aaaaaaand it happened to be his 50th during the 2013-14 season.
The goal was very important, too, coming in stoppage time to help Real Madrid salvage a 2-2 draw with Valencia and keep Los Blancos in the La Liga title chase. With a win, Real Madrid would have firmly controlled its own destiny after Atletico Madrid lost and Barcelona drew earlier this weekend, but the one point from the draw still proved crucial. Real now needs outside help — likely from hated rival Barcelona — to secure the trophy.
This weekend’s results set up a, wild, chaotic finish in Spain with 2/3 game left. Here’s how it looks:
- Atletico Madrid, 88 points, 36 games played.
- Barcelona: 85 points, 36 games played
- Real Madrid 83 points, 35 games played.
Note: Atletico Madrid plays at Barcelona on the final day of the season.
Crazy.
Almost as crazy as Ronaldo’s spinning back-heel kung fu effort.
Oh right, Atletico and Real Madrid meet later this month for the Champions League final, too.
