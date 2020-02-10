Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated, Sergio Ramos Scored Twice and Real Madrid is Destroying Bayern Munich
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
This is the face of a man whose team is a half of soccer away from the 2014 Champions League final.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid leads 4-0 on aggregate at halftime against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal. Sergio Ramos scored a pair of goals on headers from set pieces to put Bayern in serious jeopardy of defending its Champions League crown less than 20 minutes into the game. It only got worse from there for Pep Guardiola’s side.
The Bundesliga champions have dominated the possession and passing statistics in the semifinal, but were undone in the first leg by a lightning quick counter attack and then twice today for their inability to mark Ramos on set pieces. Ramos seemingly jumped over the entire Bayern defense to power in Luka Modric’s corner on the first goal. He followed it up beating Mario Mandžukić to the spot, nodding in the second goal.
After Ramos’ goals Bayern had to press forward, leaving Real to exploit them on the counterattack. Real Madrid then promptly proceeded to toy with Bayern. Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo combined to make it 4-0 on aggregate, beating the Bayern high line.
For Bayern Munich it’s the reverse of what happened in this round last year when it whooped Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate. We also haven’t seen a team win the Champions League/European Cup in back-to-back seasons since Arrigo Sacchi’s great AC Milan team in 1989-90.
The only downside, so far, for Real is it will have to play the final without Xabi Alonso after he picked up a yellow card in the first half should it hold on it its lead over the final 45 minutes.