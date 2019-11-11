Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For Misspeaking About Dak Prescott's Mother By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

During Sunday Night Football, Cris Collinsworth discussed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's personality and mentioned that the 26-year-old had bought his mother a house. Well, there's one problem with that story, Peggy Prescott actually died six years ago after a long battle with cancer. That was 2013 and Dak was still in college at Mississippi State.

Collinsworth initially spoke about Prescott's mother in the second quarter, but by the third quarter he admitted his mistake and apologized.

Here's what Collinsworth initially said:

Cris Collinsworth tells us that Dak Prescott bought his mother a house. Dak Prescott's mother passed away six years ago. pic.twitter.com/xhRZS7LXnh — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 11, 2019

And here is his apology:

Here’s the apology from Collinsworth pic.twitter.com/KfpoWJiovV — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) November 11, 2019

Look, that was a huge error by Collinsworth having to do with a long-known story about Prescott. It's was pretty embarrassing. That said, he handled it as well as he possibly could. He came back with the real story and admitted to mangling his earlier explanation.

Broadcasters make mistakes, when you speak for a living, you're bound to misspeak every now and then. It happens. The telling thing is how does the person who screwed up handle the situation. Collinsworth handled it incredibly well.