The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For Misspeaking About Dak Prescott's Mother

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cris Collinsworth attends the 34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis at The Hilton Midtown on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

During Sunday Night Football, Cris Collinsworth discussed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's personality and mentioned that the 26-year-old had bought his mother a house. Well, there's one problem with that story, Peggy Prescott actually died six years ago after a long battle with cancer. That was 2013 and Dak was still in college at Mississippi State.

Collinsworth initially spoke about Prescott's mother in the second quarter, but by the third quarter he admitted his mistake and apologized.

Here's what Collinsworth initially said:

And here is his apology:

Look, that was a huge error by Collinsworth having to do with a long-known story about Prescott. It's was pretty embarrassing. That said, he handled it as well as he possibly could. He came back with the real story and admitted to mangling his earlier explanation.

Broadcasters make mistakes, when you speak for a living, you're bound to misspeak every now and then. It happens. The telling thing is how does the person who screwed up handle the situation. Collinsworth handled it incredibly well.