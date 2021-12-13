Cris Collinsworth Marveled at How Honest Aaron Rodgers Has Been This Year on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears met on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. With Aaron Rodgers off the COVID list and back in the starting lineup, there was a superstar quarterabck in primetime and when that happens the announcers are duty bound to sing that quarterback's praises. In this case of Rodgers, you can say a lot. The guy is a heck of a football player and can throw the old pigskin like nobody's business. One thing he is not is honest. And yet!
Yes, that is Cris Collinsworth saying, "I mean have you seen a guy, and particularly this year, be more honest about everything he could? You may not agree..."
Aaron Rodgers was pretty famously caught in a lie about being vaccinated just a few weeks ago. The most generous reading of the original incident is that he was intentionally misleading which is not honest.
And then in his ensuing explanations on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said a lot of other things that didn't really make much sense. Then there was the COVID toe thing. Not to mention he spent months saying he was never going to play football for the Green Bay Packers again and yet here he is.
Honestly, Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem that honest.