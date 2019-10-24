Cris Carter Would Be 'Shocked' if Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Play Against Packers By Bobby Burack | Oct 24 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

A week ago today, the football world thought Patrick Mahomes' season was over. And now, it's being said a dislocated kneecap won't even keep him out a single week. Cris Carter this morning said he would be "shocked" if Mahomes doesn't play this week against the Green Bay Packers. Carter didn't misspeak, either. When asked about it again, he said he "knows" Mahomes will be out there Sunday night.

“I’ll be shocked if Patrick Mahomes isn’t under center Sunday.” — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/Pgrk0Xdxf1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 24, 2019

While this would be awesome, and Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers would be a showdown for the ages, I don't buy it. Carter would be shocked if Mahomes doesn't play and I would be shocked if he does. So, someone is about to be shocked come Sunday night. Or, maybe sooner if some insider ruins the suspense for us. I will even propose a one-way bet. If Mahomes plays this weekend, I will not tweet for a week. The pressure is now on you, Carter.

If Mahomes actually plays, we must seriously consider if he is a robot and look into whether or not Carter works in the lab that created -- and works on -- Mahomes. In which case, I get a pass for saying I would be shocked if he does play. I base what I would and would not be shocked on by what is humanly possible.