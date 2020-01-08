Cricket Player Takes One Right in the Wickets While Mic'd Up, Announcers Lose It By Stephen Douglas | Jan 08 2020 Liam Livingstone

Oh man. This hurts just watching. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/puywBbtr9s — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Meet Liam Livingstone, an English cricketer who got hit in the groin while mic'd up earlier this week. Livingstone's reaction - "OH NO!" - combined with the announcers laughter makes this one of the best cricket highlights Americans will ever appreciate. If that video doesn't make you feel bad enough for Livingstone, know that he took multiple shots to the cup-area that day.

Ouch. Bang! OUCH! A mixed night in Geelong for Liam Livingstone...



The last replay ?#BBL09 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/mO6vWALjlf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

I'm not sure it's ever been explained why a nut shot is both so painful to watch and so funny at the same time. That's why the announcers are dying, but also recoiling, thinking about how much it hurts. The Simpsons maybe explained it best.