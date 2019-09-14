Craig Sager Discusses Running Onto the Field for Hank Aaron's 715th Home Run By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 14 2019

On this day 40 years ago, Hank Aaron’s broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. This story has come up a few times before, but a lot of people don’t realize that one of the young whippersnappers running the bases with him on that fateful night grew up to be the one and only Craig Sager.

Yahoo caught up with the sideline reporter to commemorate the anniversary. If he tried to pull something like that today? “I’d be shot,” Sager says.