Craig Kimbrel Lit Up by Matt Carpenter in Return From Injured List By Ryan Phillips | Sep 19 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Craig Kimbrel was activated off the injured list by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and was thrust into action immediately. In a huge matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, Kimbrel was brought in from the bullpen to open the top of the 10th inning. It didn't go well.

Kimbrel struck out Dexter Fowler to open the inning, but then served up an enormous, 431-foot, first-pitch home run to Matt Carpenter.

Check it out below:

Matt Carpenter gives Kimbrel a warm welcome back to the MLB with a go-ahead solo homer in the 10th. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/l8YbNG3fFz — STLSportsCentral (@stlsportscntrl) September 20, 2019

Yikes.

Kimbrel struck out Paul Goldschmidt before being removed in favor of Steve Cishek. The Cardinals won 5-4, solidifying their two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and increasing their lead over the Cubs to three games.

Kimbrel has been straight awful this year for the Cubs. After Thursday night's disaster his ERA sits at 5.95 and his WHIP is up to 1.53. He's made 22 appearances and has 13 saves in 15 opportunities. Given the three-year, $43 million contract he was given, it's obvious the Cubs expected far more out of him.