Craig Carton Isn't Buying Your Shohei Ohtani Hype
Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of yet another mind-boggling season. The former (and future) MVP is currently leading Major League Baseball in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and opponents' batting average. He's in the top 10 in a number of other hitting and pitching categories. Don't tell that to Craig Carton though.
On Monday, Carton took to the air and declared he won't be impressed with Ohtani until he carries his Los Angeles Angels team to the postseason. No, he seriously said that.
Check it out:
Yeah, because it's totally possible for one player to lift a team to the MLB playoffs. Especially when the squad around him has massive holes.
While Ohtani has yet to see playoff action, this might be the season it finally happens. The Angels are currently 41-33 and are in second place in the AL West. If the season ended today, they would be in as a wild card team.
Here's my speculation: If Ohtani does lead the Angels to the postseason, Carton will still find a way to tear him down. Because he's an insufferable troll with stuff like this.