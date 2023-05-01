Cowboys Might Re-Sign Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly turned their running back spot over to Tony Pollard this offseason. They slapped the franchise tag on him at a price of $10,091 million, while cutting Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard will lead a running back group that currently includes Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Ronald Jones II and the newly-drafted Deuce Vaughn. But a familiar face could rejoin the team. Yep, Jerry Jones might bring Zeke back.
When asked about bringing Elliott back into the fold, Jones had the following to say:
"Ship has not sailed. We haven't made a decision. We've obviously draftd a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn't change ... for us, as far as our interest in Zeke nothing we did today changes that."
Elliott was a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and led the NFL in rushing twice for the Cowboys, but his last great season came in 2019. In 2022, he rushed 231 times for 876 yards (3.8 yards per carry), though he did score 12 touchdowns. Pollard increasingly carried the load as the season wore on and seemed to be the more lively of the two backs. Elliott simply wasn't worth the massive amount of cash left on his contract.
That said, Jones has always loved Elliott and it wouldn't be shocking to see him added on a low-money deal. No one else has jumped in to try and sign him in his nearly two months as a free agent. He's there for the taking.