Dallas Cowboys Just Flat-Out Release Taco Charlton By Kyle Koster | Sep 18 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys used a first-round draft pick on Taco Charlton in 2017 and are now so content in not having him on their roster that they're releasing him after failing to find a suitable trade partner.

Update: Taco is being released https://t.co/hpMJznVKXE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

When we talk about bright-red flags, this is what we talk about.

Impact defensive ends are a valuable currency in today's NFL, so Charlton, who was so good at Michigan, will likely get picked up. Some franchise will be undaunted by his underwhelming first two years and inactivity and believe they know how to turn him around toward productivity.

Charlton made no secret about his desire to get out of Dallas. So he was both an on-field and off-field problem. Jerry Jones & Co. went out and got Robert Quinn to get to a place where they could wash their hands of the whole experience.

There has to be a wild behind-the-scenes story to be uncovered to explain the full scope of the situation. It'll be real interesting to see what buyer decides not to beware.