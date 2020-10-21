Colin Cowherd Says the Dallas Cowboys Are in a Rebuild, Jerry Jones Just Doesn't Know It
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 21, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Colin Cowherd proposed and interesting idea on The Herd Wednesday, saying the Dallas Cowboys are already in a rebuild, they just don't know it yet. He also criticized Jerry Jones for going on local radio and not making moves to improve his team.
Here's Cowherd's case:
He makes some fair points. Michael Gallup is going to need an extension soon and he's not essential to the Cowboys' future. With CeeDee Lamb on a rookie deal and Amari Cooper already locked up, Gallup is superfluous. He could provide a ton of value in a trade.
The team's once-vaunted offensive line is getting older and injured and most of the defense needs to be rebuilt -- specifically the line and the secondary. Trading a receiver like Gallup to a wideout-needy team could help fill some of the team's holes.
The Cowboys could legitimately make the playoffs out of the NFC East this year, but that's not saying much. Jones expects titles, not playoff berths. If he wants to get the Cowboys to a place where they're in championship contention, he needs to seriously consider trading pieces to facilitate rebuilding parts of the roster. One or two good drafts could have Dallas back on track.