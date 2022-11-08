Cowboys Putting Full Court Press on Odell Beckham Jr. Via Media
Odell Beckham Jr. will likely be returning to the field soon as insiders everywhere report he's just about fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl last February. The question, of course, is who he will suit up for. There are several potential suitors for his talents that make a lot of sense and it seems like OBJ is zeroed in on joining a contender after winning his first Super Bowl last year.
Jay Glazer specifically mentioned the Dallas Cowboys along with the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams as teams interested in Beckahm Jr.'s services. But only the Cowboys have put on a full court press to get OBJ by talking in the media about how much they like him.
First it was head coach Mike McCarthy, who gave a glowing answer about OBJ yesterday.
On Tuesday it was Jerry Jones' turn during his weekly radio spot.
It is quite rare we see this kind of public lobbying coming from a team. That usually all goes on behind the scenes while the organization projects confidence in their current roster to the media.
Will it work? Only time will tell.