Cowboys Fans Fight With Concession Worker During Loss to Raiders
Welcome to the latest installment of brawls at football games, starring two Dallas Cowboys fans and... a stadium concession worker?
That's right! During the Cowboys' Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a woman working a food booth at AT&T Stadium catapulted over the counter to take on a fan. Unfortunately, she got a bit more than she asked for and ended up outnumbered and pinned against the counter, taking some serious haymakers in the process.
Here's video:
It pairs well with the actual game, which featured a scuffle during the game itself and then a punch thrown by a Cowboys defender after the final whistle.
The blood was running hot at Jerry World last night, for whatever reason.