Dez Bryant And Dak Prescott Worked Out Together
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 02 2020
Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant are not social distancing. The two former Dallas Cowboys teammates worked out together on Thursday, and Bryant immediately took to social media to show it off.
Those guys are definitely not following CDC guidelines.
Bryant has been out of the NFL since tearing his Achilles tendon during practice two days after he signed with the New Orleans Saints back in November of 2018. He rehabbed the injury and wanted to play in 2019 but didn't sign with anyone. That came despite Jerry Jones claiming he often thought about Bryant while in the shower. Which was exceptionally weird.
Prescott and Bryant were teammates during the quarterback's first two seasons. Bryant carved out a nice career for himself, earning trips to three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. But his production dropped after that and the Cowboys released him after the 2017 season.
We'll see if anything comes from this. Obviously Bryant wants back in the NFL and he spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cowboys. There could be a fit on a low-cost, one-year deal.