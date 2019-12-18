Jason Garrett: Hard for Dak Prescott to 'Function' After Shoulder MRI
By Bobby Burack | Dec 18 2019
Dak Prescott had an MRI on his right shoulder, and according to Dallas Morning News, Jason Garrett said he's having a hard time functioning as a result.
This alarming news isn't the only injury Prescott is dealing with. Before Sunday's win against the Rams, Prescott told Troy Aikman he is dealing with a hairline fracture on the index finger of his right throwing hand.
It couldn't come at a worse time, either. This week, the Cowboys' game against the Eagles will, in all likelihood, determine who wins the NFC East.
As of now, Dallas is a -3.0 road favorite. Give me the Eagles this week...