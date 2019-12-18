Jason Garrett: Hard for Dak Prescott to 'Function' After Shoulder MRI By Bobby Burack | Dec 18 2019 Dak Prescott | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dak Prescott had an MRI on his right shoulder, and according to Dallas Morning News, Jason Garrett said he's having a hard time functioning as a result.

Dak Prescott had a MRI on his right shoulder and Jason Garrett said it’s hard for him to function right now. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 18, 2019

This alarming news isn't the only injury Prescott is dealing with. Before Sunday's win against the Rams, Prescott told Troy Aikman he is dealing with a hairline fracture on the index finger of his right throwing hand.

It couldn't come at a worse time, either. This week, the Cowboys' game against the Eagles will, in all likelihood, determine who wins the NFC East.

As of now, Dallas is a -3.0 road favorite. Give me the Eagles this week...