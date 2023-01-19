Report: Brett Maher Is Back
Brett Maher became a household name for unfortunate reasons during the Dallas Cowboys' Wild Card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by missing four extra points. Considering the fact he missed his final attempt in Week 18 on top of that, he'll likely be the long-term holder of a record no one wants. To his credit he nailed his fifth try on Monday night with the weight of the world on his shoulders and the inaccuracy did not even threaten to stand in the way of a blowout win.
Dallas is making some contingency plans in case he can't right the ship because it's the playoffs and there's no tomorrow. But decent people everywhere should be rooting for the kicker, who was pretty solid during the regular season, to put this unpleasantness in the rearview mirror. And it looks like he has — at least during practice.
Well, there you have it. Nothing to worry about going forward. No reason to sweat if Maher is staring down a crucial kick in the waning minutes out in San Francisco this weekend. This thing is in the bag.