Cowboys Say Leaving Dak Prescott Out of Hype Video Was an 'Error'
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 9, 2021, 6:19 PM EST
The Dallas Cowboys released an offseason hype video this week and there was one noticeable omission: Dak Prescott was nowhere to be seen. That did not go unnoticed by the Internet. On Tuesday, the Cowboys told ESPN's Marcus Spears that leaving Prescott out was "an error."
Yeah, no sh*t, guys.
Here's the video in question:
Here's what Spears said on NFL Live about the incident:
So, yeah, believe that if you will.
The Cowboys and Prescott already have a volatile relationship. The two sides haven't been able to work out a contract extension for the better part of two seasons and they don't seem any closer right now.
Prescott missed the final 11 games of the season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The Cowboys fell apart without him and showed how badly they need him healthy and under center. He's the one guy Dallas needs to keep happy and the franchise left him out of a 2021 hype video. These people are morons.
We'll see what the fallout is from yet more disrespect from the Cowboys towards Prescott.