Cousin Greg Released a Pop Rock Song About Dating During the Coronavirus Era
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 30 2020
Nicholas Braun was nominated for an Emmy earlier this week for his portrayal of Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession. He quickly followed that up with a pop - punk - rock music video about love in the time of coronavirus.
This actually seems like something Cousin Greg might do in quarantine, which makes the Emmy nomination much less impressive.
Braun originally shared his idea for the song on Instagram a few months ago and fans responded with their own interpretations. Then someone from Atlantic Records reached out and encouraged him to actually complete the song and a real producer got involved and proceeds from the song are going to charity.
So... how are we supposed to feel about a coronavirus love song? Well, it's not like he's the first. To the surprise of no one, many artists from the world of country music have already penned songs about our time in quarantine.
As usual, Cousin Greg is not doing something because he wants to, but because realizes it is what he must do to succeed. Hey! I think I just figured out how that show ends!