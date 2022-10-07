Courtland Sutton Wins Jump Ball Against Teammate After Referee Takes Out Defender
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense have struggled so far this season. During the third quarter of the Broncos Thursday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts they got things going in an unconventional manner as Wilson threw the ball deep into... uh... a mass of people.
That's two receivers, two defensive backs and one referee. The referee took out one of the defenders leaving Courtland Sutton alone to go up and take the ball from teammate Montrell Washington.
The result of the play was a 51-yard completion. The result of the drive was a blocked field goal. At least the Broncos have something entertaining to watch in their next film session.