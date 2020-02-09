Holy Cow, How Did BYU Pull Off This Insane Mascot Dunk?!
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 09 2020
BYU cheerleaders and their mascot, Cosmo the Cougar, pulled off one of the more insane mascot stunts you'll ever see during Saturday's men's basketball win over San Francisco. Check it out both in slow motion and real motion below:
I'm sitting here in awe. Wouldn't you be too scared to even practice that? This requires absolutely no fear. We stan these cheerleaders for having the strength to propel Cosmo like a damn rocket, and Cosmo for putting his body on the line for such an absurd stunt.