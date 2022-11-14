Cooper Kupp Suffers Nasty Right Leg Injury
Cooper Kupp's brilliant season may be over. The Los Angeles Rams' record-breaking wide receiver suffered what looked like a nasty right leg injury Sunday. It's the kind that might keep him out the rest of the year.
Here's what happened, and bear in mind, it's pretty bad and you shouldn't watch if you're squeamish.
That is not good.
If his demeanor on the sidelines is any clue, Kupp clearly thinks it's a bad injury.
Entering Sunday, Kupp had 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Those numbers were only slightly off his record-breaking 2021 numbers when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's undoubtedly one of the NFL's most valuable players.
The Rams' nightmare season continues.