We've Hit the 'Cast of Contagion Reunites to Due a Public Service Announcement' Portion of the Pandemic
By Kyle Koster | Mar 27 2020
While it is undoubtably good and an important use of using celebrity to fulfill civic duty, seeing the cast of Contagion get the band back together to deliver tips on COVID-19 best practices is not something I had on my personal bingo card. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Like so many of you, I knew I'd be re-watching this movie and then regretting it halfway through. But here we are.
Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle want you to listen to what they say so real life does not not mirror Steven Soderbergh's fictional one.
Every little gesture helps and one does not simply say no to Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. They ask, you deliver. Simple as that.
Can't help but feel a bit of dread, though, realizing there will absolutely be a crush of epidemiology protagonists on bad network television scripted dramas in the not-so-distant future. Oh well.