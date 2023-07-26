Construction Crane Catches on Fire, Collapses in New York City
By The Big Lead
A construction crane caught fire and collapsed early Wednesday morning in New York City's Hudson Yards neighborhood. It is unclear what caused the blaze, which began to burn as the equipment was being used on a skyscraper on 41st Street and 10th Avenue. There has not been any word about potential injuries or the cause.
Everyone with a camera phone was able to capture the smoke billowing over Manhattan this morning and more footage of the collapse is coming in by the minute. Officials told local news stations that they are evacuating other buildings in the area out of fears of another collapse.