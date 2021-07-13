Conor McGregor Tweets and Deletes Threats Directed at Dustin Poirier's Family
Conor McGregor continued to lash out at Dustin Poirier overnight in a series of since-deleted tweets. Now that he's been carried out of the octagon on a stretcher and is recovering from surgery, he's tweeting his threats. He started with some pictures of Poirier, including one with his daughter, and then moved on to saying how dangerous he is before finishing with a couple messages about Poirieri's wife.
MMAJunkie has screengrabs, but here's what he typed.
"I'm a dangerous man."
"Gonezo."
"I'm a nasty dude."
Related Articles
Conor McGregor Broke His Leg Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264
Conor McGregor Continued to Threaten Dustin Poirier While He Sat on the Canvas With a Broken Leg
Conor McGregor Sent an Explicit Tweet About Dustin Poirier's Wife as Twitter Trash Talk Escalates
Conor McGregor Should Rejoin the Celebrity Boxing Tour and Leave the UFC Behind
"Your wife is your husband."
"Hey you guys! I don’t want to associate any negativity with my foundation so I’d like to take this chance to apologize for dustin’s wife trying to message me privately on Instagram."
It's going to be hard for McGregor to keep this up for a year or more. You have to wonder if it will ultimately turn people off from the very idea of this fight that really isn't neccessary. McGregor is basically threatening his family at this point. Why would Poirier want to go through this again when all McGregor can do is continue to escalate in an effort to continue to shock everyone?