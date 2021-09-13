Conor McGregor Tried to Fight Machine Gun Kelly on the MTV VMA's Red Carpet
Conor McGregor has been out of the spotlight since he broke his tibia at UFC 264 in July. He returned to public life at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night and promptly got into an altercation with musician Colson Baker, a.k.a., Machine Gun Kelly. While MGK was there walking the red carpet with Megan Fox, McGregor was there with his wife.
According to TMZ, McGregor asked MGK for a picture and was denied. Things escallated from there and the former UFC champion had to be literally held back on the red carpet after spilling his drink. Images of McGregor reacting to this are incredibly funny.
Here's McGregor during happier times, minutes earlier with his wife. You can see McGregor has a cane, which may be for fashion or function.
Could the next big celebrity boxing match have been born on the VMA red carpet? Can't wait to find out!