Conor McGregor Absolutely Airmails First Pitch at Wrigley Field
Conor McGregor was at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to throw the game's first pitch. Spoiler alert: it really did not go well at all!
Here is McGregor's first pitch attempt, in all its glory.
And again, from a slightly wider angle:
The view from the press box may be the best:
Now, I will say McGregor had some heat on that and ultimately if you're gonna miss this badly you may as well be throwing it hard. It can be argued it's better than what 50 Cent infamously did a few years back.
Fortunately McGregor is much better at fighting and marketing than he is at throwing baseballs.