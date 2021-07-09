Conor McGregor Sent an Explicit Tweet About Dustin Poirier's Wife as Twitter Trash Talk Escalates
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight at UFC 264 this weekend. It will be their third fight in a trilogy after splitting the first two bouts with McGregor winning by TKO in 2014 and Poirier winning by TKO back in January. With history both old and new and a fight to sell, they are really ramping up the trash talk during fight week. However, some lines may have been crossed on Thursday night with McGregor bringing Poirier's wife into play.
Back on July 6th, McGregor tweeted a screengrab showing that Poirier's wife had send him a message.
Then last night Poirier posted a picture with his wife. McGregor replied with a video of him proving the DM request was real.
Finally, Poirier made a joke about McGregor's hair thinning and McGregor dropped all pretense.
The escalation here is really something to behold. This crossed the kind of line that generally gets you punched in the face at an Irish pub. Who knows where McGregor goes next. Maybe this was from back when McGregor was trying to get out of donating a half-million dollars to Poirier's charity. Whatever it says, McGregor has again proven he'll do anything to sell a fight.