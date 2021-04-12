Conor McGregor Never Donated to Dustin Poirier's Charity Like Promised and They're Going to Settle It in the Cage
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a trilogy fight to sell. McGregor and Poirier are scheduled to fight for the third and final(?) time at UFC 264 in July. McGregor won the first fight at UFC 178 in 2014 and Poirier won the rematch this past January. So what kind of motivation are these two using as their next fight approaches? Well, uh, they're arguing about charitable donations.
Heading into the previous fight earlier this year, McGregor had promised a half-million dollar donation to Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation. A nice gesture from McGregor, made less impressive by the fact that he made five times more than Poirier at UFC 257 and is worth over $100 million. MMA Junkie confirmed with both camps that the donation was impending. So what happened?
Apparently, Team McGregor didn't feel "building a gym to help underprivileged youth train combat sports" was enough information on where the money was going.
This appears to be an unprescendented storyline leading into a big-time combat sports bout. This could lead to some very unique trash talk. Like if instead of Mike Tyson threatening to eat Lennox Lewis' children, he accused Lewis of refusing to feed the children by donating to a breakfast program he was running.