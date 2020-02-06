Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone Draws Around 1 Million PPV Buys
By Bobby Burack | Feb 06 2020
Conor McGregor's quick-work return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 received around a million pay-per-views, according to Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger.
Compared to McGregor's previous fights this number is substantially low. That is as this is McGregor's first fight with the UFC under the ESPN model, which allows only subscribers to the ESPN+ the option to purchase events in the U.S.
Last month, MMA and wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer reported that under the old system, UFC 246 would've done around two million pay-per-view buys. That number would've put McGregor's return as the second-most bought UFC event behind Khabib vs. McGregor at 2.4 million, and ahead of the 1.6 million that came from Diaz vs. McGregor 2.
While this doesn't sound ideal, it does draw subscribers to ESPN+. Iger told investors, McGregor-Cerrone brought in 500,000 new subscribers. The streaming service just hit 7.6 million -- up from 6.6 million from December 31. Though, the increase likely is a result of the $12.99 per month bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.