Conor McGregor: Details and Gambling Odds for UFC Return Vs. Cowboy Cerrone By Bobby Burack | Nov 28 2019 KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC on January 18 against Donald Cerrone, UFC President Dana White tells ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Per Dana White (@danawhite), Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has signed to face Donald Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, at welterweight.



"Conor has signed and Cerrone is ready to go." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 28, 2019

McGregor has not stepped foot into the octagon since October 6, 2018 in a one-sided, submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. That loss, and the inactivity that followed had many wondering if that would be, in fact, McGregor's last UFC fight. It ended up being UFC's highest selling pay-per-view with 2,400,000 buys. This upcoming fight will put that record in jeopardy.

Cerrone, commonly known as "Cowboy," has never been the mainstream draw of McGregor, but to UFC fans, he is one of the sport's most popular fighters.

The odds at Superbook have McGregor as a -180 favorite while Cerrone is a +150 underdog.