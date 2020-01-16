The Big LeadThe Big Lead
UFC 246: Picks and Predictions For Conor McGregor-Cowboy Cerrone Fight

By The Big Lead | Jan 16 2020

The UFC's biggest star returns to the octagon this weekend against the always-intriguing Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Conor McGregor will enter UFC 246 with his 21-4-0 record as a -334 favorite. The +260 underdog Cerrone holds a current record of 36-13-0, 1NC. Despite a surprisingly lackluster Wednesday press conference, this one projects to be a thriller inside the cage.

The Big Lead's picks:

Bobby Burack - Cerrone via decision.

Ryan Phillips - McGregor via KO in the third round.

Liam McKeone: Cerrone via KO in the fifth round.

Stephen Douglas: McGregor via decision.

Ryan Glasspiegel: Cerrone via KO in third round