Conor McGregor Continued to Threaten Dustin Poirier While He Sat on the Canvas With a Broken Leg
Conor McGregor was helpless on Saturday night. He broke his leg and was left sitting against the cage while Dustin Poirier celebrated his second win over him in 2021. All he could was watch and lob idle threats in the direction of his opponent. And lob idle verbal threats he did. McGregor had things to say to both Dustin and Jolie Poirier. According to Poirier in multiple post-fight interviews, McGregor put his fingers against his head like a gun. In this clip you can clearly hear him say, "In your sleep you're getting it."
Ahead of the fight he was saying that he would "kill" Poirier and that he would leave on a stretcher. So close.
The fact that he continued this life-and-death trash talk after the fight was over is kind of insane. McGregor has never been further from being able to do anything to anyone than he was at that moment. It will either be interesting or extremely sad to watch how McGregor carries on over the next few months.
After surgery he was already clinging to the idea that things would have been different in the second round after he was beaten in the first. Can McGregor really keep this up for the year or so it will take for him to be back in a position to get back in the cage? If so, you have to think people will tune it out. And that will probably hurt more than the broken leg.