Conor McGregor Broke His Leg Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 11, 2021, 1:10 AM EDT
Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Late in the first round McGregor broke his ankle. McGregor and Poirier exchanged punches and McGregor stepped awkwardly on his left foot and looked like he broke his leg just above the ankle. Scroll down for the video. It is kind of gross.
Here's McGregor being taken out on a strecher.
McGregor and Poirier had split their previous fights, trading TKO victories. FIrst McGregor won by TKO in 2014 and then Poirier won by TKO back in January. Things got extra personal this week when McGregor started tweeting about Poirier's wife.
And yes, this happened in front of Donald Trump.
Anyway, here's the video.