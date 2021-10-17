Conor McGregor Accused of Punching Man in Rome and Breaking His Nose
Conor McGregor just can't seem to keep his fists to himself. If he isn't being accused of punching an old man in Ireland, he's being accused of breaking a guy's nose in Rome.
You can't make this stuff up people.
Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti said McGregor, "punched me in the mouth" and "broke my nose" in Rome just hours after McGregor had his son baptized at The Vatican. The alleged attack took place at 2:30 AM, again according to Facchinetti, after the two had "talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together."
This is the video from Facchinetti.
Facchinetti said he plans on suing McGregor and that there were many witnesses to the alleged attack.
No idea if any of this is true, but, again, this isn't the first, second or third time McGregor has been accused of punching someone in public and likely won't be the last. Hell, we saw him throw a garbage can at a bus that was transporting a future opponent of his.
We'll make sure to monitor this situation, which is sure to blow over quickly and smoothly...