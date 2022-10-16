Concussion Spotters Missed Another Potential Miami Dolphins Concussion
The NFL recently adopted new concussion protocols to try and protect players who suffer head injuries. The changes came following the high-profile concussions of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Somehow, the spotters at today's Dolphins - Vikings game missed a player who was visibly shaken following a blow to the head.
During the second quarter tackle Greg Little was out in front blocking for Raheem Mostert when he went down and appeared to take a knee to the helmet. Little remained down on his stomach for a few moments before getting up slowly. He also shook his head a couple times on the way back to the huddle. Little finished the drive.
This is a clear "you had one job" situation here. What exactly are the spotters looking for if not this exact thing?
UPDATE: Little is still in the game and struggling.