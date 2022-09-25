Even the Commanders' Nice Seats Are in Terrible Condition
The Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Stadium today. It comes as no surprise we all received a reminder of how much the organization really cares about its fans. Which is to say, not very much at all.
NFL writer and reporter Neal Coolong tweeted out a picture of the Commanders' club seats before the game and they are in terrible condition.
I mean, come on. It's comical at this point. This is a franchise worth billions of dollars! Yet they can't even ensure their nice seats are shipshape!
I bet Dan Snyder's suite is in tremendous condition comparatively. You'll find nicer seats at your local antique movie theater. Or Little League field. What a joke.