Colts' New Secondary Logo Misses the Mark
By Liam McKeone | Apr 13 2020
The Indianapolis Colts became the NFL's most recent team to reveal a makeover of their uniform designs and logos. While fans shouldn't have expected a complete overhaul of the team's look, there were some bigger changes, mostly to the alternate logos.
Indianapolis introduced a new secondary logo honoring the state of Indiana, as you can see in the reveal video below.
Look, I get what they're doing, but I can't say I love it. Or even like it, really. In the interest of full disclosure, I am not from Indiana, so home-state pride doesn't play a factor for me in the way it probably will for most Colts fans.
But at first glance, I'd bet most of us have no idea what we're looking at. It does become more obvious once you see the outlines within the C, but first impressions matter immensely when it comes to design. And that first impression is that it's still just a C, but there's something slightly off. Not exactly the awe-inspiring vibe the Colts were probably looking for. The logo maybe could have used improvement if comprehension is an issue, even if it's only for a few moments.
Of course, maybe I'm just a caveman who can't immediately discern the shape of Indiana. But for my money, this should've gone back to the drawing board.