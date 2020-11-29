Colts' Matthew Adams Ejected For Throwing a Punch Hours After Tweeting He Wanted to Box When He Retires
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 29, 2020, 2:47 PM EST
Matthew Adams of the Indianapolis Colts was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after he threw a punch. Adams did not like the way Nick Dzubnar was blocking him during a punt and threw a combo that might have made Jake Paul proud if Dzubnar hadn't been wearing a football helmet.
Somehow the most incredible part of this incident is that last night Adams literally tweeted about taking up boxing when he retires from the NFL.
Obviously, the Mike Tyson - Roy Jones Jr. exhibition awakened something inside Adams and he was just looking for a sparring partner. Dzubnar just didn't know he was going to be that guy.