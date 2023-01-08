Well, That Jeff Saturday Experiment Didn't Work
After firing Frank Reich on November 7, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made an absolutely ridiculous decision. He hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach. The former Colts Pro Bowl center was a crazy choice given that he'd never coached in the NFL in any capacity. Turns out, when we said it was an insane hire, we were right.
The Colts wrapped up their season on Sunday with a 32-31 loss to the lowly Houston Texans. Indianapolis finished the season 4-12-1. Even worse, the Colts finished the campaign on a seven-game losing streak and were 1-7 under Saturday. Perhaps more damning, under Saturday, the Colts' point differential was -87.
Yeah, that's bad.
Irsay claimed Saturday was "fully capable" of being an NFL head coach and had plenty of experience. Then he said, "Want to bet against this guy? Put your money down. (I'd) love to see it, because I know what he's about."
How's that going, Jimmy?
Sometimes conventional wisdom is conventional for a reason.