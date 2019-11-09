Colts Declare Jacoby Brissett Out Ahead of Matchup With Dolphins By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 09 2019 Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will likely miss a key pair of contributors as they seek to continue an improbable playoff push.

Indianapolis announced that quarterback Jacoby Brissett will miss their next game on Sunday afternoon, while cornerback Pierre Desir is officially listed as doubtful. Each was previously listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

#MIAvsIND Injury Updates:



QB Jacoby Brissett has been downgraded to OUT.



CB Pierre Desir has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2019

Brissett was forced out of last Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Per Andrew Walker of Colts.com, a subsequent MRI revealed a sprained MCL, but no significant damage. Brissett has filled in admirably at starting quarterback since the abrupt retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck late last summer, ranking 10th in the league in passer rating (99.7).

Brian Hoyer subbed in for Brissett last week against the Steelers and will more than likely make his first start as a Colt on Sunday. The team also called up Chad Kelly from the practice squad to serve as Hoyer's backup.

Desir has dealt with hamstring issue for a majority of the season and has missed the last two games entirely. He has earned 23 tackles and an interception thus far on the year.

The Colts (5-3) are currently a half-game behind Houston for the top spot in the AFC South. They are current holders of the AFC's final wild-card spot, but face stiff competition from Thursday's victors from Oakland, who are a half-game behind.

The Colts' understudies will look to offset the loss of two big names on Sunday against a Miami Dolphins squad coming off their first win of the season (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).